Transformers voice actor Eric Bauza to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022

TFcon is very happy to announce Eric Bauza the voices of Back, Drift, Forth, Headlock, Pseudo, Silverhound, Ziegler and Major Mayhem in Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015), as well as Maven Danger and Skip Scobble in Rescue Bots, will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022 . He is also the current voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and many other Looney Tunes. Eric will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience.