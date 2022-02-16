TFcon is very happy to announce Eric Bauza the voices of Back, Drift, Forth, Headlock, Pseudo, Silverhound, Ziegler and Major Mayhem in Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015), as well as Maven Danger and Skip Scobble in Rescue Bots, will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. He is also the current voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and many other Looney Tunes. Eric will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to » Continue Reading.
