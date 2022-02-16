Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers voice actor Eric Bauza to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,878
Transformers voice actor Eric Bauza to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Eric Bauza the voices of Back, Drift, Forth, Headlock, Pseudo, Silverhound, Ziegler and Major Mayhem in Transformers: Robots in Disguise (2015), as well as Maven Danger and Skip Scobble in Rescue Bots, will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also the current voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and many other Looney Tunes. Eric will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Eric Bauza to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Knight Watch Bumblebee
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers Pretender SKY HIGH HELMET part Nice!
Transformers
Playskool Transformers Rescue Bots Blue High Tide Figure
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom Voyager WFC-K9 Cyclonus Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom WFC Trilogy Rhinox
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Ratchet #3 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.