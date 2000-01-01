Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page REMAINING TR CLONES TO BE RELEASES AS 2-PACK
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:13 AM   #1
Transbot90210
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,494
REMAINING TR CLONES TO BE RELEASES AS 2-PACK
Looks like we will get the last two Clones as a two pack. I don't know any more about this.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: clone two pack.jpg Views: 0 Size: 27.0 KB ID: 36967  
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
Transbot90210 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Rare Kingdam Robogun Browning M1920 Diaclone Pre Transformers Megatron NOSS MINT
Transformers
Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Class Premier Edition Figure Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Transmetal Optimal Optimus Complete
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters figures lot
Transformers
1980s Vintage Transformers Guns Parts Weapons Lot Optimus Prime G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:18 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.