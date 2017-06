Titans Return Overlord In Hand Images

Care of Blacklai on Facebook , we have an in hand look at Titans Return's Leader class Overlord. The Decepticon goliath who fills all he meets with dread is recreated in an awesome homage to his original toy from 1988. He's even got sockets in his chest for a pair of Titan Masters, to homage the original's double Powermasters chest. Check out the images attached to this post.