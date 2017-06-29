Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,141
Titans Return Overlord In Hand Images


Care of Blacklai on Facebook, we have an in hand look at Titans Return’s Leader class Overlord. The Decepticon goliath who fills all he meets with dread is recreated in an awesome homage to his original toy from 1988. He’s even got sockets in his chest for a pair of Titan Masters, to homage the original’s double Powermasters chest. Check out the images attached to this post.

Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:25 AM   #2
Longshot
Armada
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 694
Re: Titans Return Overlord In Hand Images
Just beautiful... Hasbro did a wonderful job on re-working Sky Shadow.
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:31 AM   #3
Yonoid
Armada
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 677
Re: Titans Return Overlord In Hand Images
Don't really care for the colours but the sockets for the two heads look really good
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:38 AM   #4
Malwave
Resident Gryphon
Malwave's Ebay Auctions
Malwave's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Keswick, Ontario
Posts: 3,856
Send a message via MSN to Malwave Send a message via Skype™ to Malwave
Re: Titans Return Overlord In Hand Images
much as I adored Black Shadow.....so glad I waited for this guy
Malwave is online now   Reply With Quote
