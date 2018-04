FreightTrain Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2018 Location: Nanaimo Posts: 6

MFT-0 Megatroun



Just received MFT0 Megatroun from TF-direct yesterday.



Pretty sure it's a direct copy of DX9 Mightron...

It's a really nice figure, they range in the shoulder joint is not that great, but nice figure all around.



Thought I'd post a couple pics!



