Transformers Shattered Glass Slicer & Exo-Suit Stock Images

Via In Demand Toys on Facebook we have new stock images of the new Shattered Glass Slicer & Exo-Suit. While we have seen official in-hand images of this figure *before, we now have our first look at the packaging (both front and back) plus a new image of Slicer and Exo-Suit in robot mode. Shattered Glass Slicer & Exo-Suit will be sold as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US. See the new images attached to this news post and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!