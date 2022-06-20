Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,456

Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet In Hand Images



Courtesy of 2005 Board member*Ultra Reverb*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons replica helmet.* Originally scheduled for release by February 2022, this seems to be a very nice helmet with a retro G1 style packaging, LED light-up eyes and a very nice finishing and inner details. It also features the following phrases/sounds: “Megatron, what are your orders.” “My sensors indicate we are no longer alone.” “Autobots detected.” “All talk, no shock.” “As you command, Megatron.” While this item is no available for purchase anymore, you can click on the bar to



Courtesy of 2005 Board member*Ultra Reverb*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons replica helmet.* Originally scheduled for release by February 2022, this seems to be a very nice helmet with a retro G1 style packaging, LED light-up eyes and a very nice finishing and inner details. It also features the following phrases/sounds: "Megatron, what are your orders." "My sensors indicate we are no longer alone." "Autobots detected." "All talk, no shock." "As you command, Megatron." While this item is no available for purchase anymore, you can click on the bar to » Continue Reading.

