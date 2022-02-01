Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Looking to Trade sealed SS 38 Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:36 AM   #1
Mitagibs
Mini-Con
Join Date: Apr 2022
Location: Cobalt On
Posts: 1
Looking to Trade sealed SS 38 Optimus Prime
Hello everyone,

Looking to trade my SS 38 Optimus for a sealed WFC-K29 Rodimus Prime or a sealed Netflix Spoiler pack Nemisis Prime.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 278733226_7250189655053277_3107486408437390384_n.jpg Views: 0 Size: 18.7 KB ID: 51648  
Mitagibs is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.