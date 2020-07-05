|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 1
Its time for another international weekly sightings round up thanks to the reports of 2005 Boards members all over the world. This week we have some new Studio Series in Asia and new Cyberverse toys in South America. Studio Series Wave 9 Voyager In Malaysia
*2005 Boards member*fathi_haziq*found the new Studio Series SS-61 Sentinel Prime at*Toys”R”Us Midvalley Southkey Johor. Cyberverse Wave 7 1-Step Changers In Peru
*Via Transformers Peru
*we can report that the new 1-Step Whirl and Bludgeon were spotted at Plaza Vea stores in Lima. To all fans and collectors, hunt safe and take care.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca