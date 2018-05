IDW Requiem of the Wreckers Full Preview

Via CBR.com we can share the IDW Requiem of the Wreckers Full Preview for your viewing pleasure. The final chapter of the Wreckers trilogy is coming. This 5-page preview features Verity Carlo and Springer who are dealing with the fact that Kup's dead. After that, it's flashback time, with Springer, Kup and Impactor. What else will be revealed? Transformers: Requiem of the Wreckers Nick Roche (w) • Nick Roche, Guido Guidi, & Geoff Senior (a) Wreck & Rule! They've been beaten up, torn apart, betrayed, and had their sins revealed. The few remaining Wreckers are more lost and lonelier than they've