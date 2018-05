Transformers Titans Returns Trypticon - MISB $160

Brand New - bought from Amazon about 6 months ago - never opened. They bent the box during delivery - see photos - Been sitting around since before Christmas.



$160 - Original Retail was $229+HST - just looking to move him quickly. Local pick up or can ship - shipping will most likely be $25 - 40 depending on your location.



Any questions please ask.

Attached Thumbnails