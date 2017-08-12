|
Combiner Wars Liokaiser Price Drop Today
Entertainment Earth
has price dropped their exclusive Combiner Wars Liokaiser box set down to $78 bucks. The original price was $129.99. No word on how long the sale will last, so act now if you’re looking to pick this guy up! If you want some fuel for your decision, you can check out the gallery we did up for him here
Heads Up – you get free shipping at $79 plus. This is $78. So add something else on your order to push over $79 bucks, and you'll get free shipping.
