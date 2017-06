Win a Masterpiece Megatron for donating to the TFcon Toronto 2017 charity auction

For every donation to the TFcon Toronto 2017 charity auction this year (co-hosted by Scott McNeil) in support of Make A Wish Canada you will receive a ticket to the draw for a Masterpiece Megatron! You can enter even if you can’t attend the convention, TFcon has shipping addresses in both the United States and Canada you can send donations to. Please email ian@tfcon.ca for shipping details. Those of you attending the convention can drop off your items in the Panel Room after you register on Friday. Get rid of extra Transformers in your collection and support a » Continue Reading. The post Win a Masterpiece Megatron for donating to the TFcon Toronto 2017 charity auction appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM