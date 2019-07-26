|
War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Impactor In-Hand Images
Autobase Aichi has*uploaded
*some in-hand images of the new*War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Class Impactor. Impactor and Mirage were the winners of the Hasbro’s 2018 Transformers Generations Fan Vote
*and they would be part of the new Siege toyline with a new mold for each one. Impactor comes with a robot mode inspired by his appearance in the Marvel UK G1 comics,and he’s got a Cybertronian tank mode. Impactor proves to be a very articulated and fun figure, specially if you attach some Weaponizers extra guns on him. The images also show him next to Siege Mirage, Brunt and Ironhide » Continue Reading.
