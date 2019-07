Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 Spotted In Can

The*Transformers: Cyberverse Power of The Spark Tiny Turbo Changers Wave 1 has hit Canadian shelves. 2005 Boards member*terrific*found these new little and fun toys at his local*Walmart location in Ottawa, Canada. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but there's a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and it's this letter that tells you who is inside.*terrific has also provided us the full list of codes. Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 Identification Codes list: A*– Bumblebee B*– Optimus Prime C*– Grimlock D*–