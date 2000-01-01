Today, 05:47 PM #1 UsernamePrime G.I. Joe is better. Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 866 Another year another dollar. What's your toy plan for 2022?



For added fun here is a 2022 leak list that is accurate so far.



https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...ition.1220748/



Are you looking to buy tons if these releases happen? As is I'm looking at $650 spent on TF if it is accurate. Lots of things happened this year with releases, prices, exclusives, coneheads, etc..... What's your take away from 2021 when regarding your toy buying? Did your toy buying habits/goals change? Will it change how you purchase in 2022?For added fun here is a 2022 leak list that is accurate so far.Are you looking to buy tons if these releases happen? As is I'm looking at $650 spent on TF if it is accurate.

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection May 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Exq8E4tHws __________________ Today, 06:10 PM #2 Eliminator Mini-Con Join Date: Nov 2021 Location: New Brunswick Posts: 4 Re: Another year another dollar. What's your toy plan for 2022? I'm looking forward to adding a Menasor to my collection. Wonder if they will do a special edition 'gift pack' with them all together?



Other that that, I have a pre-order in for Black Zarak and interested to see how the Cybertron Metroplex looks.



Also looking forward to the continuation of the SS86 Dinobots. All signs indicate Sludge is next. Last edited by Eliminator; Today at 06:51 PM . Today, 06:22 PM #3 Alexander Quinn Sarcasti-con Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Barrie, ON Posts: 1,723 Re: Another year another dollar. What's your toy plan for 2022? While there are a few TFs on the horizon I’m stoked for, Hasbro effectively cut themselves out of my priority collectibles. I can’t justify their raising the MSRP on their figures every few months anymore. The tail end of 2021 saw more and more of my hobby money going to Mattel (Jurassic Park Amber Collection and the various He-Man lines), McFarlane (DC Multiverse), and LEGO. I feel like the price increases from those companies have been less gouge-y and their distribution (except for the MOTU Origins line) is far less janky than Hasbro, who is straight up defining failure with how they’ve been handling Star Wars Black Series and Power Rangers Lightning Collection. I’ll always have a few TFs, SW, and Rangers on my wants list, but not nearly what it was in previous years. (Ditto with Marvel Legends, which I feel like Hasbro has beat into the ground at this point.) Today, 06:44 PM #4 UsernamePrime G.I. Joe is better. Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 866 Re: Another year another dollar. What's your toy plan for 2022? Ill add my 2 cents.



I typically make a purchase list for the year and update as I go. This year I started adding the amount spent with monthly totals. I hate how much was spent this year. Price increases really added up too.



Recognizing that, I decided I would trim my TF collection to on-screen Sunbow and Headmasters only. This had me sell lots of my old collection which is great as those funds cover more than half my purchases next year. I was quick to get rid of my old Menasor as well, it looks like shit, any improvement would be great.



I was collecting Star Wars Black but that IP as a whole has become something I mostly dislike. Sold the majority of that collection with fewer than 25 as my keepers. Glad to not look back on this line. Just a mess of a shit show.



GI Joe classified, I'm mostly all in on it. I can pass on exclusives and repaints of army builders like Python Patrol or even the Zartan exclusive. I Already got 23 figures preordered and paid for for next year. This line is fun to acquire but crap to hunt down or wait for.



I also started and completed a Marvel Legends symbiote collection this year, love it. Being such a niche collection I am eager to add to it with future releases like the expected Knull release. It's nice to have a collection that will only add a few new figures at most per year.



Overall I want to spend less and I think that will be easy to achieve for next year. Would be nice if I collected outside of Hasbro tho, they annoy the heck out of me when concerning how they do things.

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection May 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Exq8E4tHws __________________ Today, 07:07 PM #5 neevnav Alternator Join Date: May 2009 Location: Ontario Posts: 975 Re: Another year another dollar. What's your toy plan for 2022?



For 3P, I pickup figures that scale closely with the MPM line. So far for next year it's only Unique Toys DotM Megatron, but we'll see what else gets announced.



And it sounds like the rumour for next year's MPM is Blackout. We'll see how it compares to WJ Hide Shadow, which is my current MPM Blackout.



Quote: I was collecting Star Wars Black but that IP as a whole has become something I mostly dislike. Sold the majority of that collection with fewer than 25 as my keepers. Glad to not look back on this line. Just a mess of a shit show.



Other then that, I also started on the Jurassic Park Amber Collection last year, and I love it. Thankfully it's only a few releases a year, so it's not wallet breaking. I'll be sticking with Studio Series and 3P and whichever MPM is revealed this year. The BB Movie SS figures that have been revealed are awesome IMO. I didn't really have any interest in them when they leaked, but seeing them and the reviews, they are must buys for me now.For 3P, I pickup figures that scale closely with the MPM line. So far for next year it's only Unique Toys DotM Megatron, but we'll see what else gets announced.And it sounds like the rumour for next year's MPM is Blackout. We'll see how it compares to WJ Hide Shadow, which is my current MPM Blackout.I only just got into Black Series last year, and I can see where the frustration comes from. The constantly chasing exclusives is exhausting. Thankfully I've been pretty disciplined with what I've been collecting (Rebels, Bad Batch and some Mando and CW) so it hasn't been that bad.Other then that, I also started on the Jurassic Park Amber Collection last year, and I love it. Thankfully it's only a few releases a year, so it's not wallet breaking.

__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

