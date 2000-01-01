I'll be sticking with Studio Series and 3P and whichever MPM is revealed this year. The BB Movie SS figures that have been revealed are awesome IMO. I didn't really have any interest in them when they leaked, but seeing them and the reviews, they are must buys for me now.
For 3P, I pickup figures that scale closely with the MPM line. So far for next year it's only Unique Toys DotM Megatron, but we'll see what else gets announced.
And it sounds like the rumour for next year's MPM is Blackout. We'll see how it compares to WJ Hide Shadow, which is my current MPM Blackout.
I was collecting Star Wars Black but that IP as a whole has become something I mostly dislike. Sold the majority of that collection with fewer than 25 as my keepers. Glad to not look back on this line. Just a mess of a shit show.
I only just got into Black Series last year, and I can see where the frustration comes from. The constantly chasing exclusives is exhausting. Thankfully I've been pretty disciplined with what I've been collecting (Rebels, Bad Batch and some Mando and CW) so it hasn't been that bad.
Other then that, I also started on the Jurassic Park Amber Collection last year, and I love it. Thankfully it's only a few releases a year, so it's not wallet breaking.