IDW Transformers Issue #1 Showcase Comic Books Exclusive Cover By Robby Russo
IDW is relaunching their Transformers comics next month, and we are sure fans are really looking forward to see what’s coming with this new story and universe. Showcase Comic Books on Facebook
*lets us know that they will be offering an exclusive cover for the new IDW Trasnformers #1. This amazing cover art, by talented artist Robby Russo (who also worked in some titles in the first IDW Transformers titles), features Megatron, Starcream, Thundercracker, Skywarp, Shockwave, Soundwave, Ravage and Laserbeak (Rumble whereabouts are unknown). This cover will be available through the Showcase Comic Books
