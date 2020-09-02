|
Takara Tomy have teamed up with*A3 Japan
*to open the*Transformers “Cybertron Base” Pop-Up Shop In Tokyo where several*G1 & Beast Wars official merchandise will be available. This street store will be opened from Friday, September 4, 2020 to Thursday, September 17 at*Tokyo Station Yaesu North Exit Basement 1st floor. A3 Japan specializes in offering small and affordable merchandise from different brands and they have prepared a nice selection of Transformers G1 and Beast Wars items as we can see on their website
. Some of them are: Metal pins Acrylic keychain Mug Iphone cases Portfolios Mobile stands Mobile rings Mobile » Continue Reading.
