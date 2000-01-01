Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Netflix Earthrise Release Date!
Today, 04:55 PM
#
1
starsaber89
Generation 1
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 33
Netflix Earthrise Release Date!
I just saw this on transformersofficial instagram page:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g99mRbIR7Yo
Set for Dec 30. I'll probably binge watch it before the new year lol.
starsaber89
Today, 05:00 PM
#
2
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,740
Re: Netflix Earthrise Release Date!
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=81341
Super_Megatron
