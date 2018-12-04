Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3.0 Pictures and 360 vie


Takara Tomy website has shared some clear extra pictures of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3.0 and 360 view of the figure. While some of the pictures were previously seen, we have shots in dark background now and some great new images showing off this new Optimus Prime mold holding his gun, interacting with his trailer, alt mode in different angles and an AMAZING picture in robot mode next to Masterpiece Sunstreaker and Sideswipe, recreating a pose taken from the classic 1986 Transformers Movie. Cartoon-accurate in all its glory. We also a 360 view that give us &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3.0 Pictures and 360 view appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Yesterday, 11:39 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Honestly, he looks better than I originally thought (this is also probably due to his much better pricing on Amazon Japan).

But still ---->
Old Yesterday, 11:54 PM   #3
Darth Cylon
Articulation beats MP-10. But I love money more.
