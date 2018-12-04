|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3.0 Pictures and 360 vie
Takara Tomy website
has shared some clear extra pictures of Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Version 3.0 and 360 view of the figure. While some of the pictures were previously seen, we have shots in dark background now and some great new images showing off this new Optimus Prime mold holding his gun, interacting with his trailer, alt mode in different angles and an AMAZING picture in robot mode next to Masterpiece Sunstreaker and Sideswipe, recreating a pose taken from the classic 1986 Transformers Movie. Cartoon-accurate in all its glory. We also a 360 view that give us » Continue Reading.
