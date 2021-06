IDW’s Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4

PREVIEWSworld brings Transformers Escape one step closer to its conclusion with the 5-page preview of issue #4 , due in shops today. Discuss this series on the 2005 boards! As Wheeljack, Hound, and the others lead the evacuation efforts, they learn that one of their allies has secrets of their own that could ruin the whole escape plan. Meanwhile, the Decepticons search for the renegade Insecticons, but who's really hunting who? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist)