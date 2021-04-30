Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:55 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,671
IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4


PREVIEWSworld brings Transformers Escape one step closer to its conclusion with the 5-page preview of issue #4, due in shops today. Discuss this series on the 2005 boards! As Wheeljack, Hound, and the others lead the evacuation efforts, they learn that one of their allies has secrets of their own that could ruin the whole escape plan. Meanwhile, the Decepticons search for the renegade Insecticons, but who’s really hunting who? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: 5-Page Preview of Issue #4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Deluxe Class Action Figures
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
Beyblade Metal Fushion and BeyBlade Burst Turbo
Transformers
Transformers lot incomplete 2007 ROTF HFTD BRAWL, SMOKESCREEN, NIGHTBEAT, KREO
Transformers
80's Vintage Transformers 1987 Hasbro Takara race car & Tomy Japan Gobots Lot
Transformers
Combiner Wars Prowl - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
2001 G1 Transformers Takara Megatron 16-s Box With All Inserts, some parts.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:54 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.