TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1
Exclamation Important Info found: Rubber/Soft Plastic is starting to melt Transformers
Hey peeps,


I thought this was an urgent thing to share but Transformers with soft rubbery plastic are starting to melt solid plastics.

So far major culprits are RotF Bludgeon molds & effect parts for WFC. I checked my Bludgeon and Scavenger, but Scavenger is fine and Bludgeon his minor to none issues. I recommend checking your figures with these types of plastics. I'm not too worried about my boys but I'm gonna keep my eye on them. It's gotten pretty bad with some so be cautious. It's like modern age GPS so take care of your figures peeps.

I know some people like super flawless figures in their collection so I wanted to help spread the word. I'd also be vigilant about how they are stored because from what I've learned it has to do with a touch so be careful in case it starts rubbing against your other figure if you store them in that way.

Let's keep our figures protected peeps!
Tags
figures, qc issues, storage, transformer toys, urgent

