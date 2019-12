Transformers Trading Card Game: Energon Invitational at PAX Unplugged

TFW2005 member HeroicC300 is on site at this weekend's PAX Unplugged Energon Invitational in Philadelphia and scored the following recon straight from the source, Transformers Trading Card Game Brand Manager Drew Nolosco , prior to the start of today's festivities: Drew wants Mini-Cons in the game Common Ultra Magnus? Possible, Magnus will return at some point He loves Hearts of Steel and agreed that it could give Boat/Train support He gave some agreement – no promises – to the idea of Steamhammer appearing as a train despite being a construction vehicle most of the time Wave 7 by next