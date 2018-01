Today, 12:35 AM #1 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,665 Jem movie is on Netflix

So I watched it!



...ok, so I tried to watch it.

Literally less than 1 minute in, the movie felt like garbage. No hint of any entertainment value, style, or talent.



Not wanting to give up so quickly, I watched on.

10 minutes later, I just couldn't suffer any more.



"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



There are reports that this was originally just a movie about a girl band but ended up getting a but of jem crammed in during preproduction when the studio got the jem rights, that would explain how little it feels like jem. Don't know if it's true but it explains a lot.

