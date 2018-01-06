|
Transformers Titans Return Legends Wave 4 Out At German Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Nevermore we can report that*Transformers Titans Return Legends Wave 4 Us Finally Out At German Retail. After a long wait, Titans Return Legends wave 4 Brawn and Roadburn were found at Real inside the Kronenberg Center in Essen-Altendorf. It has been a long wait but these great little molds made their way into shelves. Happy hunting for all German fans. Keep reporting all you sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards!
