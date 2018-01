johnyjohnny Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Calgary Posts: 13

Looking For RID warrior class Soundwave part As the title implies, I'm looking for a panel that goes on the right arm of Soundwave that flushes out the Alt-mode.

The panel I got is for the left arm which leaves me with 2 left arm panels.

The part can be found in the picture in this post.

I'm willing to pay $2 CAD (Plus shipping) for this part.



Addendum: I'm also looking for the Weapon for Animated Swindle. we could discuss that. Attached Thumbnails