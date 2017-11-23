Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,253

Diamond Comics Shipping List for November 29th



Thanks once again to D-Drive for sending over next weeks Diamond Comics shipping list. On tap from IDW Publishing next Wednesday, November 29th is: ROM VS TRANSFORMERS SHINING ARMOR #5 (also shipping covers A, B and C) (W) John Barber, Christos Gage (A/CA) Alex Milne Bumblebee vs. Rom vs. Starscream vs. the Dire Wraiths! All alliances are off-this is a fight for survival! Torn between her Cybertronian heritage and her Solstar Knight upbringing, Stardrive takes control of her fate! TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #11 (also shipping covers A, B, C and 1-in-10) (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence Success? The crew



The post







More... Thanks once again to D-Drive for sending over next weeks Diamond Comics shipping list. On tap from IDW Publishing next Wednesday, November 29th is: ROM VS TRANSFORMERS SHINING ARMOR #5 (also shipping covers A, B and C) (W) John Barber, Christos Gage (A/CA) Alex Milne Bumblebee vs. Rom vs. Starscream vs. the Dire Wraiths! All alliances are off-this is a fight for survival! Torn between her Cybertronian heritage and her Solstar Knight upbringing, Stardrive takes control of her fate! TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #11 (also shipping covers A, B, C and 1-in-10) (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence Success? The crew » Continue Reading. The post Diamond Comics Shipping List for November 29th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________