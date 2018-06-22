|
Interview with James Roberts on Lost Light Finale
Thanks to Comics Beat website
*we have a very nice reading for all of you. A great*Interview with James Roberts on Lost Light Finale. James Roberts, writer of “More Than Meets The Eye” and “Lost Light” (among other titles), shares his views on how he developed his storytelling for the final arc of Lost Light, which is finishing together with the rest of the IDW universe this year. He also comments on how he developed some characters and their importance in the events of the main storytelling.* James really appreciates fans paying attention to the story, character and details about » Continue Reading.
