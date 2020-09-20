|
Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Scourge In-Hand Images
Via*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the Transformers Studio Series 86 Voyager Class Scourge. Popular Studio Series line will now bring some characters from the classic G1 Transformers animated movie from 1986. We have had a look at Hot Rod
and Kup
, and now it’s turn of some Decepticon color into the line. We had an early look at Scourge
sometime ago, but now we finally have images revealing a very nice robot mode which seems a great improvement over the last Generations Deluxe Scourge mold. Some compromises has been necessary like the way kibble is manages » Continue Reading.
