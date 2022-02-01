Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:47 PM   #1
Overlord2004
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Canada
Posts: 35
Any one knows why
Why are rotf skids and mudflap ice cream truck so damn expensive on eBay wish I could find one for cheap without paying 80 bucks for them sucks those are my most wanted forever
Today, 03:57 PM   #2
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,426
Re: Any one knows why
Originally Posted by Overlord2004
Why are rotf skids and mudflap ice cream truck so damn expensive on eBay wish I could find one for cheap without paying 80 bucks for them sucks those are my most wanted forever
Cause it's a cool design of two robots turning into a vintage Pink and White ice cream truck? Why do any older TFs appreciate in value after a decade? Design, popularity and scarcity.

This guy is selling it for $50 shipped.
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...7055777809447/

Again, any transactions handled is at your own risk.
Today, 04:02 PM   #3
Overlord2004
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Canada
Posts: 35
Re: Any one knows why
Originally Posted by Dark Rage
Cause it's a cool design of two robots turning into a vintage Pink and White ice cream truck? Why do any older TFs appreciate in value after a decade? Design, popularity and scarcity.

This guy is selling it for $50 shipped.
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...7055777809447/

Again, any transactions handled is at your own risk.
Darn that?s too far from me
