Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Overlord2004
Why are rotf skids and mudflap ice cream truck so damn expensive on eBay wish I could find one for cheap without paying 80 bucks for them sucks those are my most wanted forever
Cause it's a cool design of two robots turning into a vintage Pink and White ice cream truck? Why do any older TFs appreciate in value after a decade? Design, popularity and scarcity.
This guy is selling it for $50 shipped.
https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...7055777809447/
Again, any transactions handled is at your own risk.