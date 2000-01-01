Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,879

Botbots Wave 2 Five Packs Released in Canada Botbots Series 2 Five Packs are showing up at Superstore.



The initial sighting comes from Manitoba.



Botbots Series 2 Five Packs are showing up at Superstore.

The initial sighting comes from Manitoba.

TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



