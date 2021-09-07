Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime Rolling Out In Brooklyn


Courtesy of TikTok user @arun09345*we can share for you a brief but exciting video showing*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime rolling out in Brooklyn, New York. It seems some scenes are being shot in the city, and can spot Optimus’ vehicle mode dashing on the highway. See the video here, or alternatively a YouTube mirror and some screencaps after the break. This news comes hot on the heels of our story about the*filming in Cuzco, Peru which has already started too. Click on the discussion link below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

