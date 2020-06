steamwhistle Alternator Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 951

Masterpiece Matrices Quick questions:



Which Masterpiece figures came with an Autobot Matrix of Leaership?



With help from my offspring, the various versions have been mixed up, broken -- (how does the matrix ball fall out?) -- and maybe lost.



I have MP-10 Prime, Prime YOTH, Hot Rodimus, Ultra Magnus, Delta Magnus. I'm not sure how many matrices I should have.



Also, does anyone know where one can purchase replacement/variant matrices?



Thanks, in advance...

