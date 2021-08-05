|
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Rodimus Packaging & Sample
Via*Flame Toys Facebook
*we have images of the packaging and a production sample of their new*Furai Model IDW Rodimus. The box features Rodimus ready to shoot his arm blasters in a heroic pose with a proper fire background. We also have a look a all the pieces of this model kit and a finished sample.*The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models. According to the information shared, this model kit will start delivery this week. Check out the images after the jump and then » Continue Reading.
