|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Deluxe Class (Build-a-Figure Maccadam) Out In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Deluxe Class (Build-a-Figure Maccadam) is out In Canada. The first wave of these new Deluxe figures consists of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Shockwave. Each mold comes with a part*of a non-transformable*Maccadam*as a Build-A-Figure. They were found at Toys R Us in Burlington by Cubertron.ca member Matt McNally*for $29.99 CAD ($22.62). Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian fans! We hope this is a hint for these figure to show up at US retail any time soon.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Wave 1 Deluxe Class (Build-a-Figure Maccadam) Out In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.