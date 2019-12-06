|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #15 ITunes Preview
The*iTunes Apple Books Preview
*of*Transformers*issue #15 is available, thanks to the recon of TFW2005 member*Lucas35. Megatron is finally making his move! A conspiracy unravels. The Autobots race to restore order. Megatron reaches his breaking point and Shockwave finds himself broken. There are no more Ascenticons. There is no more Rise. There are only… The Decepticons. Mark December 18, 2019 for the release date of this issue.*Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post together with*Cover A*by artist Josh Perez. Then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #15 ITunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.