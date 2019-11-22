|
Newage Toys Legends Scaled G1 Seekers & C oneheads Color Prototypes
The Legends scale market is a very competitive one, and third party company*Newage Toys is losing no time with their releases. Via their Facebook account
, they have uploaded the color prototypes of their small but impressive*Legends Scaled G1 Seekers and Coneheads. First, we have the color images of their H13 Lucifer/G1 Starscream together with the respective repaints as Thundercracker and Skywarp. All figure will include blast effects, interchangeable hands, and a small G1 Megatron gun for Lucifer/Starscream. We also have a look at the special coronation parts that will be included with an upcoming special*H13T Lucifer version.* To top » Continue Reading.
