Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Power Of The Primes Slug (Slag)
Hasbro*has released another* Leaked From Cybertron*video. This time, we have a look at*Deluxe*Class Dinobot Slus (G1 Slag)*design process. The video surfaced via Hasbros*Instagram
*and*Facebook*
accounts. We see the evolution*from*from concept art to final figure of the*Power Of The Primes Deluxe Dinobot Slug. We had previously see videos of Studio Series*Blackout
,*Grimlock
, and POTP*Dinobot Slash
*and Dinobot Sludge
. You can see the mirrored video below, and then you can read on to check out some screencaps attached to this news post. Dont forget to share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.
