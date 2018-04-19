Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Power Of The Primes Slug (Slag)


Hasbro has released another Leaked From Cybertron video. This time, we have a look at Deluxe Class Dinobot Slug (G1 Slag) design process. The video surfaced via Hasbros Instagram and Facebook accounts. We see the evolution from concept art to final figure of the Power Of The Primes Deluxe Dinobot Slug. We had previously see videos of Studio Series Blackout, Grimlock, and POTP Dinobot Slash and Dinobot Sludge.

The post Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Power Of The Primes Slug (Slag) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



