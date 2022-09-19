Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,933
TFW’s Jtprime17 has come through once again with some more 2023 Transformers listings! This time we have Studio Series Deluxe WFC Cliffjumper, ROTB Mirage and ROTB Nightbird! Cliffjumer is added to the list of WFC figures slated for next year and the two movie characters will help fill out the ROTB cast. Hopefully we’ll be seeing all three sooner rather than later. Check it out and let us know what you think on the boards!

