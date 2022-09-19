Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,933

Additional 2023 Transformers Listings Found



TFW’s Jtprime17 has come through once again with some more 2023 Transformers listings! This time we have Studio Series Deluxe WFC Cliffjumper, ROTB Mirage and ROTB Nightbird! Cliffjumer is added to the list of WFC figures slated for next year and the two movie characters will help fill out the ROTB cast. Hopefully we’ll be seeing all three sooner rather than later. Check it out and let us know what you think on the boards!



