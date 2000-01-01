|
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
have over 500 g1,g2,european,japan parts in inventory
they are for trade only
g1's for sale
quake
decepticon targetmaster
mint & complete with all acc.
astrotrain
decepticon triple changer
dead mint & complete
w/ canadian manual,tech & catalog booklets
rumble
decepticon cassette
dead mint & complete
rub version
w/ canadian tech
ravage
decepticon cassette
dead mint & complete
rub version
w/ canadian tech
outback
autobot mini bot
slight chrome wear to both hands
complete with canon
w/ u.s tech
motormaster
tight joints
very slight chrome wear to front grill
incomplete
comes with head,roller,crotch plate,gun,rt fist
thunderclash
g2 was avl canada & europe only
bot only with gps issues on feet still transformers well
OTHER VINTAGE TOYS:
masters of the universe
mosquitor complete
rioblast complete w/ mini comic
ninjor missing only nunchuks
gobots
defendor (super gobot) complete
jeeper creeper complete
super powers(kenner)
braniac-------factory sealed , canadian
desaad-----factory sealed, canadian
red tornado---opened, canadian, complete
desaad------opened , canadian,complete
gi.joe
ice viper complete
dr.mindbender near complete
lifeline near complete
sci-fi with gun only
roadblock ver2 with gun only
cobra commander(battle armor) near complete
outback near complete