scorponok87
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
have over 500 g1,g2,european,japan parts in inventory
they are for trade only


g1's for sale

quake
decepticon targetmaster
mint & complete with all acc.


astrotrain
decepticon triple changer
dead mint & complete
w/ canadian manual,tech & catalog booklets


rumble
decepticon cassette
dead mint & complete
rub version
w/ canadian tech

ravage
decepticon cassette
dead mint & complete
rub version
w/ canadian tech


outback
autobot mini bot
slight chrome wear to both hands
complete with canon
w/ u.s tech

motormaster
tight joints
very slight chrome wear to front grill
incomplete
comes with head,roller,crotch plate,gun,rt fist

thunderclash
g2 was avl canada & europe only
bot only with gps issues on feet still transformers well


OTHER VINTAGE TOYS:

masters of the universe
mosquitor complete
rioblast complete w/ mini comic
ninjor missing only nunchuks


gobots
defendor (super gobot) complete
jeeper creeper complete

super powers(kenner)
braniac-------factory sealed , canadian
desaad-----factory sealed, canadian
red tornado---opened, canadian, complete
desaad------opened , canadian,complete


gi.joe
ice viper complete
dr.mindbender near complete
lifeline near complete
sci-fi with gun only
roadblock ver2 with gun only
cobra commander(battle armor) near complete
outback near complete
