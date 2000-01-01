Today, 03:16 PM #1 scorponok87 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 97 vintage transformers & other vintage toys have over 500 g1,g2,european,japan parts in inventory

they are for trade only





g1's for sale



quake

decepticon targetmaster

mint & complete with all acc.





astrotrain

decepticon triple changer

dead mint & complete

w/ canadian manual,tech & catalog booklets





rumble

decepticon cassette

dead mint & complete

rub version

w/ canadian tech



ravage

decepticon cassette

dead mint & complete

rub version

w/ canadian tech





outback

autobot mini bot

slight chrome wear to both hands

complete with canon

w/ u.s tech



motormaster

tight joints

very slight chrome wear to front grill

incomplete

comes with head,roller,crotch plate,gun,rt fist



thunderclash

g2 was avl canada & europe only

bot only with gps issues on feet still transformers well





OTHER VINTAGE TOYS:



masters of the universe

mosquitor complete

rioblast complete w/ mini comic

ninjor missing only nunchuks





gobots

defendor (super gobot) complete

jeeper creeper complete



super powers(kenner)

braniac-------factory sealed , canadian

desaad-----factory sealed, canadian

red tornado---opened, canadian, complete

desaad------opened , canadian,complete





gi.joe

ice viper complete

dr.mindbender near complete

lifeline near complete

sci-fi with gun only

roadblock ver2 with gun only

cobra commander(battle armor) near complete

outback near complete

