Matt Moylan of Lilformers to attend TFcon Chicago 2018



TFcon is pleased to welcome back Matt Moylan to TFcon Chicago 2018. He is best known to Transformers fans as the man behind LilFormers and a former editor and post production manager for Dreamwave Productions. You can meet him in the TFcon USA artist alley all weekend long.



TFcon – America's largest fan-run Transformers convention returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, IL with special guests BUD DAVIS (the voices of Generation 1 Dirge, Metroplex and Predaking) and STEPHEN KEENER





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.