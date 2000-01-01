Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page PC-16 Jinrai Prime Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:19 PM   #1
GotBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,056
PC-16 Jinrai Prime Review
Maybe overdue for some but new to others. Awesome as a figure itself, excellent as a worthy upgrade...and i'm not usually one to be inpressed up upgrades!
https://youtu.be/3UAVkeFIPYg
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combine Wars Lot (Grimlock, Inferno, Cosmos Overlord and More)
Transformers
BRAND NEW TAKARA TOMY - Transformers STREAK MP-18 Masterpiece Figure
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers TFCon 2018 Convention Exclusive Maketoys Maestro MTRM-09GII Jazz
Transformers
Transformers G1 Devastator Constructicon Walmart Exclusive Factory Sealed MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Starscream Walmart 2018 Exclusive Factory Sealed MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.