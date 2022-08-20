Via UK website The Entertainer*we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Optimus Primal toy. This is a simple and big toy aimed to small kids as it has been with other previous Titan Changers toys. It transforms in only 9 steps and standing 11 inches/27.94 cm in robot mode. This is our first Beast Wars character on this line, but we only have images of the robot mode at the moment. Optimus Primal design is based on his Beast Wars season 1 look. See the mirrored stock images attached to this news » Continue Reading.