Old Today, 11:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,806
Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Optimus Primal Revealed


Via UK website The Entertainer*we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Optimus Primal toy. This is a simple and big toy aimed to small kids as it has been with other previous Titan Changers toys. It transforms in only 9 steps and standing 11 inches/27.94 cm in robot mode. This is our first Beast Wars character on this line, but we only have images of the robot mode at the moment. Optimus Primal design is based on his Beast Wars season 1 look. See the mirrored stock images attached to this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Optimus Primal Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 11:26 AM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,934
Re: Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Optimus Primal Revealed
Ew. Better to just get the Playskool version for the kids.
