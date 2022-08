Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,806

Velocitron Collection Cosmos, Clampdown, Road Rocket, Burn Out, Blurr out in Canada Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection exclusive figures have been released in Canada. This wave of deluxe figures includes Cosmos, Clampdown, Road Rocket, Burn Out, and Blurr.



Sightings are being reported at multiple Walmart locations across Ontario.



See what people are finding in your area in our The latestexclusive figures have been released in Canada. This wave of deluxe figures includes, andSightings are being reported at multiple Walmart locations across Ontario.See what people are finding in your area in our Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails