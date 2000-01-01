Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Darkmatter
Looking for anyone who has ordered from them, and their thoughts.
Thanks!
Yikes, it looks like a scam. The prices are WAY too low. They're selling the Fanstoys Dinobot's for like $64 each. The prices remind me of Ebay scammers in Asia. They advertise popular figures at too good to be true prices and end up sending you either a ko, a lego figure or sticker sheet, or, worst of all, absolutely nothing. Be careful, because you need to provide them with personal information and you're not protected by Ebay here. If things go awry, you could lose your money. I wouldn't purchase anything here if I were you.