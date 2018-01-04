Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,495
New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations


We have received a new list of upcoming Hasbro Transformers toys by 2005 Boards Member catz; who is known to be a reliable source when it comes to reveals. The list consists of toys from Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece*(line which now includes Ironhide), lots of gimmick toys from the Bee Movie as well as a mysterious Titans Class figure and a codenamed 'Project Storm' for the Generations line. Additionally, the Energon Igniters line is also featured as well as Transformers Mighty Muggs and various other*Role Play items.

The post New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



#2
RazzAq
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 198
Re: New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations
that Titan Class "project storm" for Generations, I hope it is scorponok
#3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,369
Re: New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations
It could also be Predaking, which is getting a Titan class release. But I'd be happy with Scorponok too.
#4
oroboru
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 42
Re: New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations
Is Predaking going to be Titan class? So that's what.. Devestator sized?
#5
GotBot
Robot Master
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 770
Re: New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations
Interesting.
And yeah, Predaking is the next titan and based on the wings that were shown, I would say Devastator size is a fairly accurate description. I see why, his G1 toy was bigger after all, but it doesn't make sense to me for 5 animals to merge quite that big. He will probably be cool though. I wonder if he will take his look and styling from his earth wars appearance.
#6
oroboru
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 42
Re: New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations
Originally Posted by GotBot
Interesting.
And yeah, Predaking is the next titan and based on the wings that were shown, I would say Devastator size is a fairly accurate description. I see why, his G1 toy was bigger after all, but it doesn't make sense to me for 5 animals to merge quite that big. He will probably be cool though. I wonder if he will take his look and styling from his earth wars appearance.
I don't know how I feel about that... I passed on Devastator because I didn't quite feel the MSRP was warranted, but sadly missed out on it when they were being cleared out at Costco at $65 or whatever it was.

I'll have to keep an eye out for Predaking.

Shame it's unlikely to be (the Titan) Scorponok, seeing how they can't exactly slightly remould Trypticon to make it it... also, if we're using toy logic, Fort Max is already battering Trypticon, so he's got nobody to fight.

Man that cartoon is a mixture of win and fail.
#7
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,369
Re: New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations
Scale is all over the place with these figures, but I'm pumped for POTP Predaking. At the Titan class, he and Devastator are pretty close to Masterpiece scale.
