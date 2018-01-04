Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,495

New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations



We have received a new list of upcoming Hasbro Transformers toys by 2005 Boards Member catz; who is known to be a reliable source when it comes to reveals. The list consists of toys from Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece*(line which now includes Ironhide), lots of gimmick toys from the Bee Movie as well as a mysterious Titans Class figure and a codenamed ‘Project Storm‘ for the Generations line. Additionally, the Energon Igniters line is also featured as well as Transformers Mighty Muggs and various other*Role Play items. The full list can be found after the jump. TRA GEN PROJECT



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.