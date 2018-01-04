|
Today, 08:12 AM
#1
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
New Toys Revealed For Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece And Generations
We have received a new list of upcoming Hasbro Transformers toys by 2005 Boards Member catz; who is known to be a reliable source when it comes to reveals. The list consists of toys from Bumblebee: The Movie, Movie Masterpiece*(line which now includes Ironhide), lots of gimmick toys from the Bee Movie as well as a mysterious Titans Class figure and a codenamed ‘Project Storm‘ for the Generations line. Additionally, the Energon Igniters line is also featured as well as Transformers Mighty Muggs and various other*Role Play items. The full list can be found after the jump. TRA GEN PROJECT » Continue Reading.
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.
Today, 12:26 PM
#3
|
It could also be Predaking, which is getting a Titan class release. But I'd be happy with Scorponok too.
Today, 12:40 PM
#4
|
Is Predaking going to be Titan class? So that's what.. Devestator sized?
Today, 12:53 PM
#5
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Interesting.
And yeah, Predaking is the next titan and based on the wings that were shown, I would say Devastator size is a fairly accurate description. I see why, his G1 toy was bigger after all, but it doesn't make sense to me for 5 animals to merge quite that big. He will probably be cool though. I wonder if he will take his look and styling from his earth wars appearance.
Today, 01:13 PM
#6
|
I don't know how I feel about that... I passed on Devastator because I didn't quite feel the MSRP was warranted, but sadly missed out on it when they were being cleared out at Costco at $65 or whatever it was.
I'll have to keep an eye out for Predaking.
Shame it's unlikely to be (the Titan) Scorponok, seeing how they can't exactly slightly remould Trypticon to make it it... also, if we're using toy logic, Fort Max is already battering Trypticon, so he's got nobody to fight.
Man that cartoon is a mixture of win and fail.
Today, 01:48 PM
#7
|
Scale is all over the place with these figures, but I'm pumped for POTP Predaking. At the Titan class, he and Devastator are pretty close to Masterpiece scale.
