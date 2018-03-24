Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods TR Spinister
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:58 AM   #1
CyberMnky
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,862
TR Spinister
Started a new project for my IDW shelf - Scavengers Spinister.
TR Blurr with an Apeface head. Fins, tail and rotor from Energon Bulkhead. Styrene for cockpit frames.

Gotta wait until I have some money to buy paint to paint him

Click image for larger version Name: 20180324_200635.jpg Views: 6 Size: 94.7 KB ID: 39360

Click image for larger version Name: 20180326_131911.jpg Views: 5 Size: 78.6 KB ID: 39361

Click image for larger version Name: 20180326_131841.jpg Views: 6 Size: 78.5 KB ID: 39362

Click image for larger version Name: 20180406_223724.jpg Views: 3 Size: 81.0 KB ID: 39363

Click image for larger version Name: 20180406_220054.jpg Views: 5 Size: 82.4 KB ID: 39364
__________________
Light Our Darkest Hour [{o}] Till All Are One


If you are reading this then you must be bored...
If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...
CyberMnky is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 1 Autobot Ultra Magnus 2002
Transformers
NEW in box Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON BOX DECEPTICON AUTOBOT HASBRO TOY W/ BOX
Transformers
1984 Hasbro G1 Transformer Dinobot Sludge UNOPENED BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:18 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.