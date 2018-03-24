CyberMnky Animated Join Date: Aug 2009 Location: Calgary Posts: 1,862

TR Spinister

TR Blurr with an Apeface head. Fins, tail and rotor from Energon Bulkhead. Styrene for cockpit frames.



Gotta wait until I have some money to buy paint to paint him



















Started a new project for my IDW shelf - Scavengers Spinister.TR Blurr with an Apeface head. Fins, tail and rotor from Energon Bulkhead. Styrene for cockpit frames.Gotta wait until I have some money to buy paint to paint him

Light Our Darkest Hour [ { o } ] Till All Are One



If you are reading this then you must be bored...

If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost... __________________If you are reading this then you must be bored...If you know what 'The Game' is, you've now lost...