IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #14 Full Preview
Thanks to the recon of TFW2005 member*Lucas35*we can share for your the*Transformers*issue #14 full preview, via Comics Continuum.*
Time for some action and shots on these pages, and the return of fan-favorite fembot Nautica. The Ascenticon Guard, Security Operations, and The Rise are caught in a three-way faceoff. Cybertron is teetering on the brink of chaos, but there is still hope for peace. And leading the way to restore that peace are the only bots that make sense: Megatron, Soundwave, and Starscream! Mark November 6, 2019 for the release date of this issue.*Click on the bar to see the » Continue Reading.
