Super_Megatron
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #14 Full Preview


Thanks to the recon of TFW2005 member*Lucas35*we can share for your the*Transformers*issue #14 full preview, via Comics Continuum.* Time for some action and shots on these pages, and the return of fan-favorite fembot Nautica. The Ascenticon Guard, Security Operations, and The Rise are caught in a three-way faceoff. Cybertron is teetering on the brink of chaos, but there is still hope for peace. And leading the way to restore that peace are the only bots that make sense: Megatron, Soundwave, and Starscream! Mark November 6, 2019 for the release date of this issue.*Click on the bar to see the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #14 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
