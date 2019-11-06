|
Transformers: Nezha Episode Count And Running Time Revealed
Chinese news site QQ is reporting
the list tutors for the 5th Edition of Bridging The Dragon workshop
and among the list of individuals is Mr. Charles Lei; who executes various entertainment related business strategies between China and Europe. Among the details of his portfolio is a new entry
Nezha: Transformers. The series, which collaborates Allspark Animation (formerly Hasbro Studios) with China Central Television, is currently set at*52 episodes. However, much like Transformers: Cyberverse, each episode is only 11 minutes long. The series was originally set to debut this quarter with active production since late 2017. But weve » Continue Reading.
