Takara Tomy website have update a product listing
and the webpage
of their new*Transformers MPG-02 Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei with some new stock images for your viewing pleasure. We have new great shots of Masterpiece Getsuei showing off his poseability and several new angles in both robot train mode and combiner mode and comparison shots next to MPG-01 Shouki and the original G1 Getsuei. One of the images reveal interesting date about the size of each Trainbot: MPG-01 Shouki – 18 cm tall in robot mode, MPG-02 Getsuei – 18 cm tall in robot mode and 17 cm tall » Continue Reading.
