Today, 10:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-02 Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Additional Stock Images


Takara Tomy website have update a product listing and the webpage of their new*Transformers MPG-02 Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei with some new stock images for your viewing pleasure. We have new great shots of Masterpiece Getsuei showing off his poseability and several new angles in both robot train mode and combiner mode and comparison shots next to MPG-01 Shouki and the original G1 Getsuei. One of the images reveal interesting date about the size of each Trainbot: MPG-01 Shouki – 18 cm tall in robot mode, MPG-02 Getsuei – 18 cm tall in robot mode and 17 cm tall &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-02 Masterpiece Trainbot Getsuei Additional Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



