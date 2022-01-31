Third party company*Dr. Wu*have shared images of the color prototypes of their*DW-E16G Sound Master (Golden Lagoon Blaster) via their*Weibo account
. A new update to Dr Wu?s Extreme Warfare line of Micromaster scale figures (between 5 and 6 cm tall) which go really well with Titan Class figures. This is a special “Golden Lagoon” variant of their*DW-E16 Sound Master/G1 Blaster
*and, according to the information shared in the Weibo post, it will be a very limited run of only 50 units worldwide. See all the images attached to this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the » Continue Reading.
